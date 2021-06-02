https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/playboy-tony-fauci/
It was recommended via email to Fauci that they limit lockdowns and isolations to only the 60+ crowd and other vulnerable populations to minimize disruption to society.
He pawned it off to someone else to answer. pic.twitter.com/nnXx0hSuA8
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 2, 2021
When asked whether a ‘limited lockdown for those above the age of 60’ should be considered, Fauci handed the issue over to an underling.
Dr. Television was already prepping for a documentary in March of 2020.
March 17, 2020.
Tony Fauci gives instructions for who to work with to make movie about his life.
March 18, 2020.
Asked for opinion on potential treatment which worked on original SARS, Fauci replies only “Thank you for your note.” pic.twitter.com/HcWlUZt2V2
— Dr. Benjamin Braddock (@GraduatedBen) June 2, 2021