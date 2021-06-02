https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/president-biden-meet-queen-elizabeth-ii-during-first-european-trip?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Buckingham Palace said Thursday that Queen Elizabeth II will meet President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on June 13 at Windsor Castle, during the president’s first official overseas trip.

The Royal family announced the meeting in a tweet.

Biden will be make the visit while in the United Kingdom for the G-7 summit in Cornwall that weekend and is also expected to meet English Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

There is a long history of monarchs meeting U.S. presidents. Elizabeth has already met every president during her 69-year reign except for Lyndon B. Johnson. However, this will be her first meeting with a world leader since the death of husband Prince Phillip.

After the G-7 summit from June 11-13, Biden will then attend the NATO Summit on June 14 in Brussels, before arriving in Geneva to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

