https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/02/trump-statement-biden-eliminate-us-border/

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday criticizing President Joe Biden’s handling of the border crisis.

Trump criticized the Biden administration’s decision to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy, saying the move was “proof that their objective is to eliminate the U.S. border entirely and flood the country with so many illegal aliens that every community is overwhelmed.”

Trump statement on Remain in Mexico policy. Ends with: “Joe Biden is the first American President who doesn’t want America to be a nation at all.” pic.twitter.com/Y79Q3dqqox — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 2, 2021

“Joe Biden is the first American President who doesn’t want America to be a nation at all,” the statement read.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the “Remain in Mexico” program, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, would be terminated June 1. The program initially transferred asylum applicants back to Mexico while waiting for their claims to be processed by a U.S. immigration judge.

Trump said the MPP program was a “historic foreign policy triumph” and “one of the most successful border security programs anyone has ever put into effect anywhere.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Unveils Plan To Process The Roughly 25,000 Migrants In Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program)

The former president blasted the Biden administration, saying it received “the most secure border in history.”

“They turned it into the greatest border disaster in history. Our border is now run by cartels, criminals, and coyotes. Illegal immigrants, gang members, and lethal drugs are pouring across like never before. Not only are illegal immigrants being caught and released, they are being put up in hotels at taxpayer expense.”

“Our country is being destroyed before our very eyes,” the statement concluded.

A large increase of migrants has appeared at the southern border under the Biden administration, and the illegal immigrants aren’t the only problem. Border patrol agents also told the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura that they’d seen nearly a 600% increase in fentanyl coming across the border.

Officials seized nearly 3,290 pounds of fentanyl in the first four months of 2021, compared to around 920 pounds in the same time frame of 2020, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

