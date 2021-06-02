https://dailycaller.com/2021/06/02/donald-trump-endorses-louisiana-senator-john-kennedy/

Former President Donald Trump released a press statement Wednesday endorsing Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy for reelection.

“Fantastic news for Louisiana and the U.S.A.-Senator John Kennedy will be seeking re-election,” Trump wrote in his press release. “John is strong on Crime, the Border, our Military, our veterans, Pro-Life, Energy and the Economy, and our very much under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump continued on to explain that compared to “Louisiana’s other Senator, Bill Cassidy,” who is described as having used the former president’s “name in ads,” in order to get reelected and then “went ‘stupid.’”

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy was one of seven Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building.

“John Kennedy is the real deal … A brilliant and highly educated man who will never let you down,” Trump added. “He has my Complete and Total Endorsement.”

Trump endorses Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy for reelection, calling him “a brilliant and highly educated man.” Louisiana’s other senator Bill Cassidy, who voted for impeachment, “went ‘stupid’,” he says. pic.twitter.com/cViDfLcCvS — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 2, 2021

Kennedy formally announced his plans to run for reelection Tuesday, stating in a video released on Twitter that he would be the people’s “voice during the good times and the bad,” continuing on to add that he would “never be silent when the radical nut jobs tell,” him “to sit down and shut up.” (RELATED: ‘If Dead People Can Do It, So Can You’: John Kennedy Encourages Georgia Republicans To Turn Out In Special Election)

“I will not let you down. I’d rather drink weed killer,” Kennedy said at the end of his video.

Trump previously endorsed Kennedy for reelection in March, highlighting some of the issues that Kennedy has supported during his time in the Senate.

