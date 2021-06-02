https://thepostmillennial.com/rand-paul-calls-for-fauci-to-be-fired-after-shocking-email-revelations

Sen. Rand Paul, who grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci in Senate hearings, and others are calling for Fauci to be removed after thousands of pages of emails were released as a result of a FOIA request from Buzzfeed and Washington Post.

Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

Rand Paul tweeted “told you. #firefauci Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails.”

In the emails, Fauci said early on that face masks are not helpful, received information that there was reason to believe the virus was engineered, and advocated early for school closures despite evidence showing that kids were not at high risk of contracting or spreading the illness.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene echoed Paul and promoted her bill the “Fire Fauci Act.” In the bill Greene says, “Dr. Anthony Fauci, M.D., earned $434,312 in 2020” the bill continues, “Dr. Fauci is not only the highest paid doctor in the Federal Government, but the highest paid of any of the 4,000,000 Federal employees, including the President.”

Fauci’s leaked emails are shocking to say the least. He needs to be FIRED! I introduced a bill to do just that … HR 2316, the “Fire Fauci Act”. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) June 2, 2021

Human Events‘ Jack Posobiec speculate that the White House is working on an exit strategy for Dr. Fauci, according to sources.

White House staff are actively discussing an exit strategy for Dr Anthony Fauci following the release of his emails yesterday, per WH official — AntifaBook.com (@JackPosobiec) June 2, 2021

Fauci is now accused of not “following the science” but instead “taking the path of least resistance” in accordance with his experience as a life bureaucrat.

The Fauci emails just show that Fauci consistently took the path of least resistance: downplaying the Wuhan lab leak theory, flip-flopping on masking, militantly fighting Rand Paul over post-covid immunity even though he knew better (Paul was right). — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2021

Many are shocked by the fact that Dr. Fauci was told in January of 2020 that researches were seeing signs that the virus was not evolved naturally but instead engineered and manipulated. Still, Dr. Fauci told the public that the lab leak theory was a “myth.”

Kristian G. Anderson in a January 31, 2020 email to Anthony Fauci: “…Eddie, Bob, Mike and myself all find the genome inconsistent with expectations from evolutionary theory.” The hypocrisy of these people is simply stunning. cc: @K_G_Andersen https://t.co/AVIPL6tOkp — Bret Weinstein (@BretWeinstein) June 2, 2021

Peter Daszak, a figure heavily involved in the Wuhan Virology Institute thanked Fauci for now seems like misleading the public when it comes to the lab leak theory. Many are calling into question Fauci motives now that these connections have been revealed.

Peter Daszak, who was deeply involved both in Wuhan coronavirus research & in misleading the public about the likelihood of a lab leak, thanked Fauci for helping “dispel the myths” around COVID origins and blamed Fox News for targeting his grant. From the @JasonLeopold FOIA batch pic.twitter.com/LgloFVaFZX — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) June 1, 2021





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

