https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/report-hacking-group-linked-chinese-government-penetrated-new-york-transit-agencys-computer-systems/

A hacking group with links to the Chinese government penetrated the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s computer systems in April, the New York Times reported.

The hackers did not gain access to the systems that control the trains, but it exposed vulnerabilities.

The Chinese government does not fear the US because they own Joe Biden.

The New York Times reported:

TRENDING: HAPPENING NOW: Pennsylvania Legislative Delegation Sits Down with Arizona Lawmakers to Discuss Election Integrity And Replicating the Audit

A hacking group believed to have links to the Chinese government penetrated the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s computer systems in April, exposing vulnerabilities in a vast transportation network that carries millions of people every day, according to an M.T.A. document that outlined the breach. The hackers did not gain access to systems that control train cars and rider safety was not at risk, transit officials said, adding that the intrusion appeared to have done little, if any, damage. But a week after the agency learned of the attack, officials raised concerns that hackers could have entered those operational systems or that they could continue to penetrate the agency’s computer systems through a back door, the document also shows. The breach was the third — and most significant — cyberattack on the transit network, North America’s largest, by hackers thought to be connected to foreign governments in recent years, according to transit officials.

In the last month, ransomware hackers have targeted the Colonial Pipeline and the world’s largest meat supplier.

A few weeks ago ransomware hackers shut down the Colonial Pipeline, creating gas lines and shortages in Southeastern states.

JBS, the world’s largest beef supplier was hit with a ransomware attack on Sunday, threatening US meat supply.

One-fifth of US beef production was wiped out after JBS paused processing at five of its biggest beef plants which manage a total of 22,500 cattle per day.

The reality is our enemies do not fear feeble Joe Biden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

