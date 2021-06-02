https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-kate-middleton-trying-to-be-peacemaker-provide-a-path-of-reconciliation-for-harry-and-william

As Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle tarnish the Royal Family in an apparently never-ending series of tell-all interviews, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly trying to be a peacemaker and not let personal resentment get in the way of reconciliation.

In a piece for Stella Magazine, royal expert Camilla Tominey wrote that Middleton “was not overawed by drama” and even tried to be a bridge for William and Harry during the late Prince Philip’s funeral.

“Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid’s dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all,” Tominey wrote, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan’s televised two-hour tell-all, Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers,” she added.

According to Tominey, Middleton had a rather close friendship with Harry prior to the split between brothers and felt the need to put a stop to the bleeding.

“Few would have blamed her for giving Harry the cold shoulder, yet she clearly resolved that the situation needed to be appeased rather than aggravated,” wrote Tominey. “It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that’s going on.”

Photos at the funeral showed Prince William and Kate Middleton speaking with Prince Harry one-on-one, which likely was not planned or staged.

“I didn’t see that as being a staged thing. I thought it was entirely spontaneous and clever in making the two brothers talk to each other,” said royal biographer Christopher Wilson. “It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that’s going on.”

While the Duchess may indeed be trying to be a peacemaker and seek reconciliation, Prince Charles, however, is said to be deeply hurt and wounded by his son’s statements. As The Daily Wire reported last week, Prince Charles is allegedly “boiling with anger” over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interviews.

“[He] feels tortured by Harry with his constant digs. He wishes he’d just let it drop,” one insider explained. “The general consensus within the royal family is to ignore Harry’s behavior, to avoid fanning the flames, but Charles is finding it hard to hold back. He really wants to defend himself.”

“It appears nothing is off limits now,” said royal expert Nick Bullen. “[It’s sad] that their private family affairs are being aired in public yet again.”

During his interview with Winfrey, Prince Harry lamented about how his dad allegedly ignored his suffering due to his own upbringing.

“My father used to say to me when I was younger … ‘Well, it was like that for me, so it’s going to be like that for you,’” Prince Harry said.

“That doesn’t make sense — just because you suffered, that doesn’t mean that your kids have to suffer, in fact quite the opposite. If you suffered, do everything you can to make sure that whatever negative experiences that you had, you can make it right for your kids,” he later added. “Isn’t this all about breaking the cycle? Isn’t this all about making sure that history doesn’t repeat itself?”

