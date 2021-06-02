https://hannity.com/media-room/report-squad-member-cori-bush-wants-to-defund-police-but-spent-taxpayer-on-private-security/

. @CoriBush : “We will continue to fight for our rights in Palestine and Ferguson. We stand with you in solidarity.” pic.twitter.com/OSiPRn9mkP

“If this body is looking for something productive to do with $3 million, instead of funding a military that kills Palestinians, I have some communities in St. Louis where that money can go!” she added.

“St. Louis sent me here to save lives… We are anti-war, we are anti-occupation, and we are anti-apartheid, period,” said Bush.

Squad-member Cori Bush backed Hamas militants targeting Israeli cities with rockets Friday; saying she will “continue to fight for our rights in Palestine.”

SQUAD SPEAKS: Rep. Cori Bush Says ’16-Year-Old Baby’ Was ‘Shot and Killed by Police’

posted by Hannity Staff – 4.22.21

Congresswoman and so-called ‘Squad Member’ Cori Bush responded to the fatal police-involved shooting in Columbus this week; saying a “16-year-old baby” was “killed by police.”

“Ma’Khia Bryant was a 16-year-old baby. She was shot and killed by police yesterday. This is why no single verdict can deliver justice. Convictions don’t save lives. Convictions don’t end violent policing. Stop killing us and our babies. Stop,” posted Bush on Twitter.

Ma’Khia Bryant was a 16-year-old baby. She was shot and killed by police yesterday. This is why no single verdict can deliver justice. Convictions don’t save lives. Convictions don’t end violent policing. Stop killing us and our babies. Stop. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) April 21, 2021

LeBron James reacted to a growing backlash on social media this week after tweeting, then deleting, a message to a Columbus cop involved in a police shooting; saying he was “damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police.”

“ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!” posted the NBA star.

“I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” he added.

ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 21, 2021

Original Story:

NBA legend LeBron James issued a public statement to the Columbus, Ohio police officer who shot a teenager Tuesday night after she allegedly attacked another minor with a knife; telling the cop “You’re Next.”

LeBron deleted it pic.twitter.com/iJil2ohGkn — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2021

James deleted the message after users on social media complained about the veiled threat.

“Ma’Khia Bryant, a young Black girl, was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer Tuesday afternoon while yielding a knife and attempting to stab another female, and her death has since sparked national outrage,” reports WKYC.

“The Akron native and current Los Angeles Laker has since received nearly 5,000 replies to his tweet, many arguing about whether or not the shooting of Bryant was justified,” adds the news outlet.

