Appearing on Steve Bannon’s War Room, author and journalist Jack Posobiec previewed details about the move from his riveting new book Antifa: Stories From Inside the Black Bloc

As Trump was trying to stop the rioting that was tearing apart cities in 2020, Attorney General William Barr labeled antifa simply “organized…revolutionaries.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray was even worse, claiming “It’s not a group or an organization. It’s a movement or an ideology,” and that “folks who subscribe or identify” with antifa do not operate at a national level, but instead organize “regionally into small groups or nodes.”

Barr also reportedly threatened to quit if President Trump fired Wray.

Speaking to Bannon, Posobiec explained that when Trump went to Wray about tackling the problem, he would blow him off or lie and say that they would get to it.

“Wray either balked at it or said ‘oh, we’ll get to it” and shrugged his shoulders and did nothing,” Posobiec explained. “Meanwhile, he turns around and look what he does to the people of January 6th.”

