Robert Mueller will “share lessons” from his sham probe into ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ after his $45 million grift proved to be a fruitless fishing expedition based on lies in a course at UVA.

“I was fortunate to attend UVA Law School after the Marine Corps, and I’m fortunate to be returning there now,” Mueller said in a statement. “I look forward to engaging with the students this fall.”

“Three former senior members of Mueller’s team, including former deputy special counsel Aaron Zebley, will teach the course. Mueller will lead at least one class for the course, which is called “The Mueller Report and the Role of the Special Counsel” and is slated to begin this fall,” Fox News reported.

“The course will focus on a key set of decisions made during the special counsel’s investigation,” the school said in a press release. “Instructors will talk about the legal and practical context for those decisions in a discussion format, and walk through the challenges and trade-offs when making decisions in a high-profile investigation.

Then-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein used Hillary Clinton’s fake Russia dossier as a pretext to launch the Trump-Russia Mueller probe.

Rosenstein used Hillary Clinton’s Russia dossier in his scope memo when he appointed Mueller as special counsel.

Mueller and his team of angry Democrat lawyers withheld exculpatory evidence, lied to the court and indicted innocent people on process crimes – but Mueller and his goons will certainly rewrite history and use this as an opportunity to smear Trump, Flynn and Roger Stone.

