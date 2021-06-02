http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PbDQI2r3CAU/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) stated that social media companies cracking down on the promotion of the lab leak theory on the origin of COVID-19 is the Chinese government controlling what Americans can say and China controlling American speech is “already happening.”

Host Jimmy Failla asked, “[W]hen you saw things like crackdowns on social media over whether or not we could discuss this Wuhan lab theory, in essence, is that not the Chinese government controlling what we can and can’t say in this country from afar?”

Rubio responded, “Yeah, absolutely it is. And that’s a narrative they continue to push now. … I think we have to accept that that’s already happening. You can’t — there isn’t a single movie studio in Hollywood that can produce a Chinese movie — I mean a movie with a Chinese Communist government bad guy in it. You can’t do it. Because it won’t be distributed in China.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

