https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/06/02/rush-defended-police-targeted-by-democrat-hate-groups-like-blm/
TODD: Listen to these statistics from Spectator.org. “In 2020 alone,” I would add during the Black Lives Matter, Inc., effort to get cops killed with a good hand from who we’re told to refer to as the Vice President Kamala Harris raising bail funds for them. “In 2020 alone, 264 police officers were killed in the line of duty. That is a 96% increase from 2019.”
That’s almost a 100% increase in one year, and you have cops laterally transferring out of these cities and quitting and retiring early. Seattle, from hence my radio show emanates, is down to policing levels not seen since the eighties. You’re on your own in these cities. You really are. State AGs who are Republican, governors? Hear me.
There’s this effort to remove qualified community from cops, which is basically make it easier to charge them with murder, as has been done in Washington state in this absolute clown show by this guy named Sideshow Bob Ferguson who traipses around calling himself an AG when he’s really just a political apparatchik.
Some cops put a spit hood on a guy who is very, very violent. It took three men 20 minutes — grown men, 20 minutes — to subdue this guy, they put a spit shield on and they’re saying that was murder. Oh, he had high levels of fentanyl and meth in his system. But they’ll ignore that part, charging three cops with murder for doing their jobs while Jay Inslee and Sideshow Bob and Gavin Newsom and Kate Brenner and Billy De Blasio in New York refuse to do their jobs, and what do we see?
A 96% increase in cops killed in the line of duty. Now, here is a retired New York Police Department lieutenant, Darrin Porcher, and I’m willing to bet he’s done more for black lives in this career than any and every boss than Black Lives Matter, Inc., have in their career as domestic terrorists.
PORCHER: When you look at cities like New York City and Chicago, we have Democratically elected mayors who have been on board with this defund police movement. However, they’ve experienced the most meteoric rise in Drive-By Media that we’ve ever seen in a long time. So it begs the question of how effective is the defunding police movement, and we clearly see the results have been a colossal failure. The communities of color are under siege! It’s a disenfranchised population that has not been effectively represented.
TODD: And they’re getting results they want. So to state AGs and governors, hear me. They’re removing qualified immunity from cops, basically making it easier to charge them with murder. If you understand the stakes of the game here guys (and women), you’re going to push to remove qualified immunity from people like Bob Ferguson, from judges and prosecutors who refuse to prosecute crime.
Make it easier for victims of crime — including murdered cops — to sue judges and prosecutors who refuse to carry out the law. If a cop making a mistake — and it may have been a procedural mistake. It may have been procedurally not allowed to put this hood over this young man who was on violent, probably because of a drug overdose.
Okay, that’s a procedural mistake. It’s not murder. But standing by as drug cartels take over a state as they have in Washington state? Then by your own logic, that’s murder. So, Ron DeSantis, Governor Abbott, Kristi Noem, you want to get in the game? Get in the game this way. In your state, if prosecutors and judges refuse to prosecute the law, they could be sued — personally sued — by the victims’ families.
Back in the day, 2015, Rush Limbaugh took a call from a man who may well represent a majority of black people in his attitudes about Black Lives Matter, Inc. — a police officer who happens to be black and who’s absolutely not confused about the true nature of BLM.
RUSH: Howard in Germantown, Maryland. I’m glad you waited, sir. It’s great to have you on the program. Hi.
CALLER: Hey, what’s up, Rush? No problem the wait, man. The reason I called, is I’m a black police officer, so I have, you know, I get it from all sides in today’s world, but what you said earlier, by definition, the Black Lives Matter group is a hate group. There’s no denying that. By definition, they are a hate group. I don’t know how anyone could say otherwise.
RUSH: Explain what you mean.
CALLER: A hate group is defined as an organized group or movement, one, which they are, two which advocates and practices hatred, hostility, or violence — that’s point two — against any designated sector of society, which would be police officers. It’s cut and dry. I don’t see how
RUSH: Okay, so you’re a black police officer, and part of the definition of a hate group is if they practice hatred. Black Lives Matter hates who?
CALLER: They hate police officers.
RUSH: They hate police officers.
CALLER: I’m sure they hate other groups, but their focus is police officers. They hate police officers. They practice hostility. You don’t even have to watch the news. You can look up YouTube videos and see the hostility. I mean, look at what happened in Chicago last week.
RUSH: Right.
CALLER: You got paid protesters yelling in officers’ faces, throwing punches, but in the midst of all that, you know, the police are deemed the problem. And people gotta realize that we’re oftentimes the only thing standing between order and chaos.
RUSH: Yeah, by the way, you said Germantown, Maryland, is where you’re from.
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: How close to Baltimore is that?
CALLER: Not far at all. I worked with guys that had to go up there during the Freddie Gray riots.
RUSH: So you’re a black policeman near the front lines?
CALLER: Oh, yeah. I’ve worked in predominantly black areas. I’ve worked in predominantly white areas. The thing is police officers, we don’t, you know, as much as people think we discriminate, we don’t. And when you see an officer putting somebody in handcuffs and fighting, guess what, there’s no way to make that look pretty. It looks horrible, we’ll admit that, but it doesn’t mean we’re wrong in what we did. But when you blast them on the news and then you show, you know, the mother of the kid who was arrested or shot, we look like the bad guy.
RUSH: I know. Yeah.
CALLER: So it’s all doctored to make you look like, you know, you’re just the enemy. I mean, it’s hard to not feel like you’re part of the most hated group in America right now. I mean, we know it’s not true, but that’s how you’re made to feel. We officers feel like we are just hated and there’s nothing we can do about it.
It was frustrating because I’ve seen firsthand Black Lives Matter people who are 100% affiliated who throw bottles, who hold up signs saying, you know, all my favorite heroes kill officers, you know, and it’s like, I almost feel, you know, we don’t deserve that. I understand that there have been instances in history where officers have acted out of the line of duty. I will never deny that.
RUSH: Howard, let me tell you something. I’m glad you called, the thing I wanted to say to you was, the police in this country are becoming very close to the military in terms of the way the American people respect you. You really are in the front lines, you really are, and you’re up against it in a domestic situation rather than on foreign territory as the military is.
But the thing that you have in common is that the current administration is attempting to make the police in this country the enemy. They are tagging and categorizing the police as the provocateurs. And they’re using incidents in these cities to take over these police departments. The Justice Department with their various consent decrees, demanding that police departments accede to whatever the Justice Department thinks policing ought to be if they are to maintain accreditation and get federal funding and so forth.
And so you work in a job now that has been targeted by your country’s own government as a problem. And it’s gotta be unnerving. Here you are trying to keep peace. We know what police officers do. We know what you’re up against. Now you’re being tagged as the provocateurs.
And I’m just telling you, Howard, that there are a lot of people in this country sympathetic and on your side about this that you may never know because the news media joins with the administration in the way people like you are reported on as you go about and do your job. So I’m glad you’re there and I’m glad you called. I really appreciate you taking the time. I know you were on hold for a while and I really appreciate that. Thanks so much.
TODD: An update on the statistics from Team EIB. There have been 128 cops shot this year; 26 killed, this year.