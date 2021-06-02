https://hannity.com/media-room/russia-first-biden-suspends-alaska-oil-and-gas-drilling-leases-pending-environmental-review/

The Biden administration moved this week to suspend some oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska pending an “environmental impact review.”

“The decision marked a reversal of the Trump administration’s efforts to expand drilling in the region. President Biden previously placed a temporary hold on oil and gas activities within the refuge, citing potential ‘legal deficiencies’ in a Trump-backed leasing program,” reports Fox News.

Biden to suspend Trump-era drilling leases in Alaska https://t.co/zCqIvn7xhE — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 1, 2021

“President Biden believes America’s national treasures are cultural and economic cornerstones of our country and he is grateful for the prompt action by the Department of the Interior to suspend all leasing pending a review of decisions made in the last administration’s final days that could have changes to the character of this special place forever,” said White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.

JUST IN: The Biden admin. suspends oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump admin. https://t.co/cbxqnso2d9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 1, 2021

“After conducting the required review, the Department identified defects in the underlying Record of Decision supporting the leases, including the lack of analysis of a reasonable range of alternatives in the EIS conducted under NEPA,” added the US Bureau of Land Management.

