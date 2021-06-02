http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/GWdybP2aCMA/

The San Francisco Giants told fans Tuesday that the team will add gay pride colors to its hats and uniforms in recognition of Gay Pride Month.

“The 11 colors of the new Pride logo are emblematic of the Progress Pride Flag and signify inclusion and progression with the six pride colors,” the team said in a statement, “red (life); orange (healing); yellow (sunlight); green (nature); blue (serenity); purple (spirit); and black and brown to recognize LGBTQ+ people of color and light blue, pink and white to recognize people who are transgender.”

California Governor Gavin Newson quickly praised the team’s decision in a tweet:

ESPN reported that the league intends to join the team to introduce the new designs.

“Billy Bean, MLB’s first ambassador for inclusion, will take part in Saturday’s events at Oracle Park, where the palm trees in Willie Mays Plaza will be wrapped in the 11 colors of the Pride flag,” ESPN wrote. “The Oracle Park scoreboard will also display Pride colors throughout June.”

Giants manager Gabe Kapler added that he is “very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step, very proud to be a part of it, and looking forward to the impact and the support that we can provide for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Giants president and CEO Larry Baer also added his voice in praise of the idea, saying in a statement, “We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community.”

