On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will wear rainbow-colored patterns on their baseball caps and a rainbow-colored patch on the sleeves of their uniforms to join in celebrations of “Pride Month.” The Giants will be the first Major League Baseball team to do so.

San Francisco Giants to Become First MLB Team With Pride Month Hats, Jerseys https://t.co/9rDMvvMpaY pic.twitter.com/rTPqSCNesO — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) June 2, 2021

The Giants organization stated, “The 11 colors of the new Pride logo are emblematic of the Progress Pride Flag and signify inclusion and progression with the six pride colors – red (life); orange (healing); yellow (sunlight); green (nature); blue (serenity); purple (spirit); and black and brown to recognize LGBTQ+ people of color and light blue, pink and white to recognize people who are transgender.”

“Billy Bean, MLB’s first ambassador for inclusion, will take part in Saturday’s events at Oracle Park, where the palm trees in Willie Mays Plaza will be wrapped in the 11 colors of the Pride flag,” ESPN noted. “The Oracle Park scoreboard will also display Pride colors throughout June.”

Manager Gabe Kapler boasted, “Very proud that the San Francisco Giants are taking this step. Very proud to be part of it. Looking forward to the impact and the support that we can provide for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Giants President and CEO Larry Baer echoed, “We are extremely proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community as we kick off one of the best annual celebrations in San Francisco by paying honor to the countless achievements and contributions of all those who identify as LGBTQ+ and are allies of the LGBTQ+ community.”

On June 11-12, the Giants will host Pride Movie Night at Oracle Park.

The Giants’ organization has also supported Black Lives Matter, writing:

We say Black Lives Matter and display Black Lives Matter at Oracle Park to remind us all to listen, to learn, and to stand in solidarity with the Black community in the fight to be seen, heard, and equal. We do not view Black Lives Matter as a political issue, but rather a calling to remain active in the fight to eliminate systemic racism. We stand unified across MLB in support of The Players Alliance, our coaches, and players who are speaking up in support of the needs of the Black community. We see it as everyone’s responsibility in the front office to ensure the San Francisco Giants become a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive organization. … The San Francisco Giants encourage fans to reflect on where you personally stand on racism and what you choose to do to make our workplaces, our communities, and our world free of hatred and racial injustice.

In July 2020, Giants players and coaches who had knelt during the playing of the national anthem before exhibition games knelt again at Opening Night at Dodger Stadium. Kapler wrote on Twitter, “Kneeling is and has always been a gesture of respect and one of mourning. I respect our flag, our principles and our country, but I am also embarrassed, sad and angry that we do not provide for and protect everyone equally.”

