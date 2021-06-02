http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XDQ8GWpPYfc/

The sanctuary state of Colorado will begin allowing illegal aliens to obtain professional licenses, funneling them into white-collar American jobs.

This week, Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed into law a plan that will give out professional licenses for jobs in education and health care, among other industries, to illegal aliens. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us had lobbied state lawmakers to pass the legislation.

Now, Colorado’s state agencies will not require an applicant to certify their legal status in the U.S. to secure a professional license.

“The bill eliminates the requirement that the department of education … verify the lawful presence of each applicant before issuing or renewing a license,” the law reads:

The bill also specifies that lawful presence is not required of any applicant for any state or local license, certificate, or registration. The bill affirmatively states that the bill is a state law within the meaning of the federal law that gives states authority to provide for eligibility for state and local public benefits to persons who are unlawfully residing in the United States. [Emphasis added]

FWD.us Colorado State Immigration Director Marissa Molina praised the legislature’s passage and Polis’ signing, claiming it will help fill “worker shortages” even as the state’s unemployment rate is 6.4 percent as of April — above the national unemployment rate, which is 6.1 percent.

“As our state continues to face worker shortages, particularly in education and health care, we have opened the door for a new generation of nurses, teachers, and other essential workers to fill labor gaps needed to support our continued health response and long-term economic recovery,” Molina said in a statement.

New Jersey passed similar legislation last year, and illegal aliens in the state are now applying for and receiving professional licenses.

Today, there are anywhere between 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S., costing Americans about $134 billion annually, with about eight million holding American jobs. Nearly 200,000 illegal aliens reside in Colorado.

