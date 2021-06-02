https://www.theepochtimes.com/sen-john-kennedy-promises-to-fight-socialism-in-louisiana-election-announcement_3841214.html

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) on Tuesday formally announced his reelection campaign for 2022, saying his “job isn’t finished” because the Democrats are undoing much of what was accomplished in the last five years.

He also added a touch of his trademark humor, saying: “I will not let you down. I’d rather drink weed killer.”

Kennedy is well known for both his wit and his opposition to socialist policies. According to GovTrack, Kennedy scored well for his votes on legislation that strengthened the economy and against policies that would raise taxes, increase harmful regulations, and give the government more power.

“With this announcement, I want to make you a new promise. I promise I will always be your voice during the good times and the bad,” Kennedy said in a campaign video. “I promise I will be a voice against the socialism that’s now overtaken Washington, D.C. I promise that come hell or high water, your values will be my values.”

Kennedy has been critical of President Joe Biden’s policies and the huge spending bills his administration has been advocating for, which put billions of dollars into government-funded social programs. After Biden’s address to the joint session of Congress in April, Kennedy rebuked the president.

“President Biden tonight called for a massive intervention by the federal government into the lives of the American people. He wants to dominate, through the federal government, America socially, culturally, spiritually, and economically,” said Kennedy.

In a recent press statement, Kennedy also criticized Biden’s FY2022 budget proposal for being too costly.

“America’s debt is already economic quicksand, and President Biden’s budget would mire us deeper in that pit by spending more than ever before. With inflation on the rise and the economy re-opened, the Biden administration thinks now is the time to spend trillions of dollars on liberal pet projects while undercutting our national defense,” said Kennedy.

Before becoming a U.S. senator, Kennedy served 17 years as Louisiana state treasurer. His first two attempts in 2004 and 2008 at a U.S. Senate seat were unsuccessful, but he won in 2016, beating his opponent 61 percent to 39 percent in a runoff.

Kennedy has been a strong supporter of the former president’s policies. In March, Donald Trump formally endorsed Kennedy for his reelection to the U.S. Senate in 2022.

“John Kennedy of the Great State of Louisiana is a spectacular Senator and person. He is a tireless advocate for the people of his State and stands strongly with the forgotten men and women of our Country. Strong on Energy Independence, the Military, our great Vets and the Border, John has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said in a written statement.

Kennedy told voters he has and will keep his promises going forward and added, “And when I say I will do something, I will stick. I can’t guarantee you that I win every fight, folks, but by God, I will always refuse to be beaten. You can write that down and take it home to mama.”

