https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/sen-rand-paul-reacts-to-the-fauciemails-dump-exactly-the-way-he-should/

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face has graced magazine covers, t-shirts, pillows, and prayer candles. He was the hero of COVID19 pandemic, after all.

But even more importantly than being a hero, he was a fraud. A massive fraud. The newly released trove of emails to and from Dr. Fauci makes that abundantly clear.

And this morning, GOP Sen. Rand Paul is feeling pretty vindicated:

We’d say Sen. Paul’s more than earned the right to be taking a victory lap.

You know they’re gonna do their damnedest to spin it, considering how big a role they played in propping him up. They’re not exactly known for holding themselves accountable for screwing up.

Guess they have that in common with Dr. Fauci.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...