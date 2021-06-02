https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/sen-rand-paul-reacts-to-the-fauciemails-dump-exactly-the-way-he-should/

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s face has graced magazine covers, t-shirts, pillows, and prayer candles. He was the hero of COVID19 pandemic, after all.

But even more importantly than being a hero, he was a fraud. A massive fraud. The newly released trove of emails to and from Dr. Fauci makes that abundantly clear.

The Fauci emails just show that Fauci consistently took the path of least resistance: downplaying the Wuhan lab leak theory, flip-flopping on masking, militantly fighting Rand Paul over post-covid immunity even though he knew better (Paul was right). — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 2, 2021

And this morning, GOP Sen. Rand Paul is feeling pretty vindicated:

Told you 👀 #firefauci — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

We’d say Sen. Paul’s more than earned the right to be taking a victory lap.

Can’t wait to see the media try to spin the Fauci FOIA emails. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 2, 2021

You know they’re gonna do their damnedest to spin it, considering how big a role they played in propping him up. They’re not exactly known for holding themselves accountable for screwing up.

Guess they have that in common with Dr. Fauci.

He’s right. Fauci needs to be fired. https://t.co/0OlGMaM50T — RBe (@RBPundit) June 2, 2021

Rand walking into the next hearing pic.twitter.com/bRSMGjH0Bo — Jon Chorba (@JonChorba) June 2, 2021

Keep on him Senator. We deserve to know the absolute truth. — ryan (@ryan78274120) June 2, 2021

