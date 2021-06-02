https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/seven-day-moving-average-covid-19-cases-us-lowest-level-march-2020?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The seven-day moving average of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has declined to the lowest levels since March of 2020.

“Our seven-day average is about 15,600 cases per day. This represents a decrease of more than 30% from our prior seven-day average, and more importantly it is a 94% decrease from the peak of COVID-19 cases we reported in January of this year,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Thursday.

The latest seven-day moving average reported by the CDC is 14,349. According to the CDC, 41.2% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated and 50.9% of the population has received at least one vaccine dose.

