South Dakota GOP Gov. Kristi Noem is vowing to continue the fight to have fireworks over Mount Rushmore as part of the state’s July Fourth celebration.

Noem made the announcement Wednesday after a federal judge ruled against her attempt to have the fireworks display, saying the state did not meet requirements for him to rule in favor of her and the state.

Former President Trump last year permitted fireworks over Mount Rushmore, after they were stopped after 2009 over environmental and safety concerns.

When Noem tried to get a permit earlier this year, the National Park Service, under the new Biden administration, denied the request.

Noem tweeted Wednesday the denial of her permit was on “arbitrary grounds” and disagreed with the court’s ruling.

“Ultimately, there are strong arguments in both directions as to the balance of harms, and the public interest in the short-term appears to lie with having the fireworks display, whereas more long-term interests militate against it at least for this year,” said Judge Roberto A. Lange, according to Fox News.

Herbert Frost, the park service’s regional director, cited several reasons for the permit being denied including the environmental and health-safety issues “still being evaluated as a result of the 2020 event,” according to The Hill newspaper.

Noem said Thursday morning on the Fox News Channel that she believing the fireworks being canceled is “part of the radical left’s agenda.”

“They don’t want to celebrate America or our freedoms,” she continued. “They’re pushing critical race theory. They’re pushing the 1619 Project. And this is just another one of those battles to erase our true, honest and patriotic history in this country.”

