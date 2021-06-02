https://www.oann.com/tennis-ankle-injury-at-press-conference-ends-kvitovas-french-open/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tennis-ankle-injury-at-press-conference-ends-kvitovas-french-open



Tennis – WTA Masters 1000 – Madrid Open – Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain – May 3, 2021 Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in action during her round of 16 match against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova REUTERS/Sergio Perez Tennis – WTA Masters 1000 – Madrid Open – Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain – May 3, 2021 Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in action during her round of 16 match against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova REUTERS/Sergio Perez

June 2, 2021

(Reuters) -Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the French Open after injuring her ankle in a freak fall while performing her post-match media duties on Sunday, the 11th seeded Czech player said in a statement.

Two-times Wimbledon champion Kvitova, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2020 and 2012, beat Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen 6-7(3) 7-6(5) 6-1 in her opening match of the tournament and hurt her ankle shortly afterwards.

Kvitova is the second high-profile player to pull out of Roland Garros, and her withdrawal follows the exit of second seed Naomi Osaka, who withdrew on Monday citing mental health issues, having earlier said she would boycott her media duties.

“It is with great disappointment that I announce my withdrawal from Roland Garros,” the 31-year-old Kvitova said on Twitter on Tuesday. “During my post-match press requirements on Sunday I fell and hurt my ankle.

“Unfortunately after an MRI and much discussion with my team, I have made the tough decision that it would be unwise to play on it. It’s incredibly bad luck, but I will stay strong and do my best to recover in time for the grasscourt season.”

Kvitova was due to take on unseeded Russian Elena Vesnina in the second round.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in BengaluruEditing by Christian Radnedge)

