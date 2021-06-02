https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2021/06/02/texas-gov-abbott-declares-border-emergency-as-intel-community-warns-of-rising-terrorist-threat-n1451521

US Border Patrol Laredo Sector agents continue to intercept human smuggling cases where the covered beds of pickup trucks are being used to transport undocumented individuals. The first pickup truck was encountered on early evening Monday by Hebbronville Station #USBP agents at the Farm to Marker Road 1017 checkpoint. An inspection of the bed of the truck revealed 4 undocumented individuals. The second incident occurred yesterday afternoon when Laredo North Station agents observed a white pickup truck circumventing the Interstate 35 checkpoint. Agents performed a vehicle stop, searched the truck, and discovered 13 undocumented individuals in the backseat area and bed of the truck. All subjects involved were placed under arrest for further investigation. In both cases, the individuals had no way of getting out without someone opening the tailgate. This is a dangerous tactic that human smugglers place their human cargo in with little to no regard for their safety.

Cartel operatives tend not to have human safety foremost in mind.

Alma Barragán was killed Tuesday while campaigning for the mayorship of the city of Moroleón in violence-plagued Guanajuato state. Experts say drug gangs want to place sympathetic candidates in town halls and city governments, so they can operate without interference from police and extort money from local businesses and government budgets. López Obrador said the gangs were killing candidates to scare voters away from the polls. “When there is a lot of abstentionism, the mafias dominate the elections,” the president said. Barragán was running on the ticket of the small Citizen’s Movement party, which said in a statement that, “It is unthinkable that participating in political life means putting one’s life at risk.”

Cartels have reportedly murdered 34 candidates for office, mostly local posts.

Then there’s the meth and fentanyl flooding across the border.

US Border Patrol Big Bend Sector Sierra Blanca agents and K9 assets seized over 10lbs of meth during an immigration inspection. The meth, worth over $350,000, was concealed in a birthday gift. Great work Sierra Blanca!

The Democrat-media industrial complex almost never discusses this, but if ordinary folks just seeking a better life can get across the border, so can a whole lot of other people with evil aims and well-developed criminal and terrorism skills.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for the border, following nearly 20 counties that have previously declared emergencies.

“President Biden’s open-border policies have paved the way for dangerous gangs and cartels, human traffickers, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to pour into our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “Meanwhile, landowners along the border are seeing their property damaged and vandalized on a daily basis while the Biden Administration does nothing to protect them. Texas continues to step up to confront the border crisis in the federal government’s absence, but more must be done. By declaring a state of disaster in these counties, Texas will have more resources and strategies at our disposal to protect landowners and enforce all federal and state laws to combat criminal activities stemming from the border crisis. Working together with local law enforcement, the state will continue to take robust and meaningful action to keep our communities safe.”

The Biden administration can’t even agree whether Kamala Harris is supposed to deal with the border chaos or not, meaning, she won’t. The administration can’t be shamed into doing one of its most fundamental jobs, which is protecting the nation against invasion.

Some may object to the use of the word “invasion,” but the cartels have de facto control of the border at this point and more than 170,000 crossed the border into the United States illegally in April alone.

Give me another word for it that fits. “Invasion” will have to do until someone can.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

