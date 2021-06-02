https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/texas-high-school-grad-paxton-smith-rockets-to-pro-abort-twitter-superstardom-after-using-her-valedictorian-speech-to-advocate-for-abortion-video/

If you’re not familiar with Paxton Smith, Twitter wants to rectify that:

For those wondering, here’s what Smith had to say:

What a disingenuous take that is.

She is actually doing neither of those things.

Congratulations to Miss Smith for being named class valedictorian.

And condolences to her for being led to believe that having a child would stop her from realizing her hopes and dreams and that abortion is a woman’s right as opposed to a violation of an unborn baby’s right to life.

How many would-be valedictorians won’t ever get to make a speech because of the “right” Paxton Smith is championing?

