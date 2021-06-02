http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/q0lUNhNiZMs/the-geek-in-pictures-keynesian-crime-wave-edition.php

With Biden’s proposed $6 trillion budget, we’re back to full-blown Keynesianism, which fits with our full-blown liberal crime wave. So let’s start with this pair.

Speaking of race, I know I had these two charts a few days ago, but they bear repeating:

• Incentives matter: Indiana vs. the US:

• The rot in higher education:

• Is this good news or bad news?

• One of my favorite energy analysts is John Kemp, an energy trader based in London. He does nice chart books from time to time. This first one is fun, as it shows that California’s electricity rates have been steadily rising over the last 10 years, while rates in Texas, Florida, and Louisiana (in other words, sensible places) have held steady. New York and Illinois also look good, but population loss might explain some of that?

Next, notice how Japan dumped its nuclear power after Fukushima, but is now starting to bring it back.

Here’s one reason they are bringing back nukes: Japan has made very little progress in reducing its greenhouse gas emissions, and they gave us the Kyoto Protocol ferchrissaakes!

And finally. . .

