President Joe Biden was in Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday, where he took a shot at Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, telling the crowd he can’t always get things done because he’s dealing with “two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”

Honest fact-checkers called out Biden on his flat-out lie — both senators currently have a 100 percent voting rating with Biden — but CNN’s Daniel Dale said Biden’s remark could be interpreted as saying that Manchin and Sinema vote with Republicans more than other Democrats do. Jen Psaki tried to walk back Biden’s statement Wednesday, saying Biden’s comments were in the broader context of his analysis of the TV punditry.

It’s not just Democrats who are lobbying Manchin and Sinema; as Townhall’s Guy Benson reports, journalists just can’t help themselves.

They keep asking Sinema too, and she keeps giving the same answer; she’s opposed to nuking the filibuster.

