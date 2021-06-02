https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/02/theyre-advocating-sen-kyrsten-sinema-tells-reporters-that-no-shes-not-going-to-budge-on-the-filibuster/

President Joe Biden was in Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday, where he took a shot at Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, telling the crowd he can’t always get things done because he’s dealing with “two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”

Honest fact-checkers called out Biden on his flat-out lie — both senators currently have a 100 percent voting rating with Biden — but CNN’s Daniel Dale said Biden’s remark could be interpreted as saying that Manchin and Sinema vote with Republicans more than other Democrats do. Jen Psaki tried to walk back Biden’s statement Wednesday, saying Biden’s comments were in the broader context of his analysis of the TV punditry.

It’s not just Democrats who are lobbying Manchin and Sinema; as Townhall’s Guy Benson reports, journalists just can’t help themselves.

Journactivists can’t stop lobbying Joe Manchin on the filibuster https://t.co/orhSUpp3SR — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 2, 2021

Joe Manchin: “I don’t know what you all don’t understand about this. You ask the same question every day.” https://t.co/OcSUpTcutc — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 1, 2021

They keep asking Sinema too, and she keeps giving the same answer; she’s opposed to nuking the filibuster.

Q: “So you’re not going to budge on the filibuster?” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, standing next to GOP Sen. John Cornyn: “No.” pic.twitter.com/GlDJzyYoD1 — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 2, 2021

A little known fact, reporters get paid by the number of times they ask the same question to the same 2 Senators. https://t.co/FZQPNl9mcv — John Noonan (@noonanjo) June 2, 2021

The media aren’t asking questions, they’re advocating for policy changes. https://t.co/UUnXGiWviv — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 2, 2021

When Republicans take back the House in 2022 hopefully the media will stop asking Manchin and Sinema the same question. — Ameet Sinha (@AmeetSinha3) June 2, 2021

They are leading the full court press on Manchin and Sinema. And it’s disgusting. — cof53a (@cof53a) June 2, 2021

And transparent — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 2, 2021

They don’t even realize their traditional role of keeping power brokers in check. — Jonny T (@hair_summer) June 2, 2021

They think that they’re now the power brokers — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 2, 2021

Good for her. Poor reporters…she won’t play for their team on this one. — Jonathan Miles (@Jmiles1749) June 2, 2021

She has more balls than half of Repubs in the so called Congress pic.twitter.com/gj0Nil5tjB — Winston Smith (@shadowwinter0) June 2, 2021

The media is lobbying Democrats at this point. #enemyofthepeople — Drakken (@Drakken25849076) June 2, 2021

Be sure to ask again tomorrow! https://t.co/B3buSJWHJR — Scot Bertram (@ScotBertram) June 2, 2021

Related:

Jen Psaki unsuccessfully attempts an ‘Olympic-level walkback’ to weasel Joe Biden out of his lie about Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema https://t.co/Sdxtm6TxOz — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 2, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

