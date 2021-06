https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/top-texas-am-doctor-warns-dont-get-vaccine-if-youre-already-had-covid/

Harvey Risch and Peter McCullough – Natural Immunity to Covid

Dr. Harvey Risch of Yale and Dr. Peter McCullough of Texas A&M discuss long-lasting natural immunity to Covid, the needlessness and danger of vaccinating those with natural immunity, and mask mandates for children.

Dr. McCullough blew up on CFP with this Vaccine warning (link 500 comments)…