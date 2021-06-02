https://thehill.com/homenews/media/556608-trump-doj-seized-phone-records-of-new-york-times-reporters

The New York Times reported on Wednesday that the Justice Department under former President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters George P. Bush announces bid for Texas attorney general Liz Cheney spent K on security in months after Trump impeachment vote MORE quietly seized phone records from four of its reporters in 2017.

The Department of Justice (DOJ), now under President Biden Joe BidenBiden congratulates election of new Israeli president amid agreement to oust Netanyahu Trump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters ‘Blue’s Clues’ hosts virtual Pride parade with help of former ‘Drag Race’ contestant MORE, told the newspaper that officials seized records from Jan. 14 to April 30, 2017, from reporters Matt Apuzzo, Adam Goldman, Eric Lichtblau and Michael S. Schmidt. The DOJ also got a court order to seize logs of their emails, but “no records were obtained.”

The Justice Department didn’t tell the Times what article was being investigated. But the newspaper speculated that the Justice Department was looking into an article the reporters wrote about how former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters The FBI should turn off the FARA faucet Barr threatened to resign over Trump attempts to fire Wray: report MORE handled investigations during the 2016 presidential election.

The article, published April 22, 2017, was about Comey’s decision to announce in July 2016 that the FBI was making a recommendation to not charge former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTexas valedictorian goes viral after giving unapproved speech blasting state’s anti-abortion bill Trump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters Clinton applauds Osaka’s courage amid French Open controversy MORE in connection with an investigation into her use of a private email server for official business.

The Times noted that the story mentioned a classified document that the newspaper obtained, which was a memo from a Democratic operative expressing confidence that then- Attorney General Loretta Lynch could keep the investigation in check.

The Times’s executive editor, Dean Baquet, told the newspaper that seizing reporters’ phone records “profoundly undermines press freedom.”

“It threatens to silence the sources we depend on to provide the public with essential information about what the government is doing,” Baquet said.

The Times is the latest to reveal that the Justice Department had sought records from reporters as part of investigations into leaks during the Trump administration.

The Washington Post was the first to reveal in early May that Trump’s DOJ sought phone phone records from several of its reporters from the time period of April 15 to July 31, 2017.

CNN later reported that the DOJ secretly obtained phone and email records from its Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr from June 1 to July 31, 2017.

After CNN’s disclosure, President Biden said it was “absolutely, positively” wrong to seize reporters’ communications, and vowed that his administration never do so.

Sen. Ron Wyden Ronald (Ron) Lee WydenTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters Top union unveils national town hall strategy to push Biden’s jobs plan Senate Democrats urge Google to conduct racial equity audit MORE (D-Ore.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin Jamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters House Democrats press key GOP senator to release hold on aid to Palestinians Pelosi floats Democrat-led investigation of Jan. 6 as commission alternative MORE (D-Md.) urged Attorney General Merrick Garland Merrick GarlandTrump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters Justice faces pressure for action on civil rights post-Trump Biden on spike in antisemitic attacks: ‘They must stop’ MORE to end the practice last month.

