One of the staunch conservatives in the Senate has drawn the emphatic endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The “folksy” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who has famously grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci on indirect U.S. funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology last month, is running for reelection with Trump’s backing.

“Fantastic news for Louisiana and the U.S.A. — Sen. John Kennedy will be seeking reelection!” Trump wrote in a statement to Newsmax from his Save America PAC. “John is strong on crime, the border, our military, our veterans, pro-life, energy, and the economy, and our very much under siege Second Amendment.”

Trump added a swipe to famously moderate Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who has taken far more anti-Trump positions in the past few years than Kennedy has since joining the Senate the same year Trump entered the White House.

“Unlike Louisiana’s other Senator, Bill Cassidy, who used my name in ads and all over the place in order to get reelected, and then went ‘stupid,’ John Kennedy is the real deal — a brilliant and highly educated man who will never let you down,” Trump’s statement continued. “He has my complete and total endorsement!”

Kennedy is not related to former President John K. Kennedy, or the famous Democrat family from Massachusetts, but he is a former Democrat who turned Republican in 2007.

Notably, Sen. Cassidy voted for the second failed impeachment of Trump on the incitement of insurrection, while Kennedy voted to acquit.

