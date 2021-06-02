https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-donations-rally/2021/06/02/id/1023640

Former President Donald Trump sent out two email appeals for contributions directed at grassroots donors on Tuesday which included a drawing that would reward the winner and a companion a free trip to his first campaign rally since leaving the White House, the Washington Examiner reported.

Trump is raising money through Save America, the political action committee he established last year to help fund his activities after his presidential term ended.

One of the emails he sent out criticized President Joe Biden for attempting to “undo everything I accomplished for the American people.”

In an effort to boost contributions, the second email from the former president announced the drawing, with the winner receiving “VIP passes,” airfare, and hotel accommodations to an upcoming rally, as well as a photograph with Trump.

The former president had announced his intention to start holding campaign-style events again, although he has not revealed a date and place for his first such rally since his presidency ended, according to the Examiner.

In the email, Trump wrote, “I am about to announce my FIRST TRUMP RALLY back with the American People. But I realized I’m missing one very important detail: YOU.”

Some Republicans have expressed concern that Trump’s attempts to attract donations would make less money available for GOP campaign committees seeking to back Republican candidates for next year’s midterm elections, when the party is hoping to win back the Senate and the House, according to the Examiner.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that there are several other new political groups run by Trump allies that could compete for resources with existing Republican organizations already carrying out similar activities.

Although Trump has insisted that he is not attempting to overshadow the Republican National Committee or any other GOP group, he has said that his efforts are in part due to the fact that he does not think the party’s organizations are as effective as they should be.

In March, Politico reported that Trump sent out cease-and-desist letters to several GOP groups, including the Republican National Committee, after they used his name and likeness on various fundraising emails and merchandise.

One adviser to the former president said that “Trump remains committed to the Republican Party and electing America First conservatives, but that doesn’t give anyone — friend or foe — permission to use his likeness without explicit approval.”

