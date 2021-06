https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-shuts-down-new-website/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

JUST IN – Trump’s blog has been shut down and “will not be returning,” according to his aide Jason Miller, hinting to “broader efforts” the campaign is working on (CNBC) — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 2, 2021

Jason Miller announces the Trump blog is shutting down, but something else could replace it.

Here’s the link to the site, which no longer has comments from President Trump.