Democrats in the U.S. are blocking voter ID laws even though nearly every western nation requires an ID for their citizens to be allowed to vote.

Now, don’t these leftist Democrats also say that Europe is “better” than the U.S. in everything? So, why are Democrats blocking voter ID laws just like they have in Europe?

Well, you know why, I am sure. Voter ID laws make it harder for Democrats to cheat, so THAT is why they block them in the U.S.A.

Worse, there is nothing democratic about the Democrat Party blocking voter ID laws. After all, a solid majority of Americans support voter ID laws.

Per Fox News:

Even nearly three-quarters of black Americans feel that voter ID laws are necessary to insure fair elections.

Yet Democrats still oppose them. Still, Europe has them. So why not us?

According to Real Clear Investigations:

Democrats and much of the media are pushing to make permanent the extraordinary, pandemic-driven measures to relax voting rules during the 2020 elections – warning anew of racist voter “suppression” otherwise. Yet democracies in Europe and elsewhere tell a different story – of the benefits of stricter voter ID requirements after hard lessons learned. A database on voting rules worldwide compiled by the Crime Prevention Research Center, which I run, shows that election integrity measures are widely accepted globally, and have often been adopted by countries after they’ve experienced fraud under looser voting regimes. Of 47 nations surveyed in Europe — a place where, on other matters, American progressives often look to with envy — all but one country requires a government-issued photo voter ID to vote. The exception is the U.K., and even there, voter IDs are mandatory in Northern Ireland for all elections and in parts of England for local elections. Moreover, Boris Johnson’s government recently introduced legislation to have the rest of the country follow suit.

But so far, not a single state that has had any level of voter ID laws have had lower levels of black voter participation. Indeed, black voter participation has been steadily climbing in nearly every state since the 1990s.

According to the liberal Brookings Institute, blacks have a higher turnout rate than all other minorities and at times — in 2012 and 2016, for instance — have even had a higher rate of voting than whites.

