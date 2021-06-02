https://www.theblaze.com/news/ufc-star-lebron-james-china

UFC star Colby Covington hit out at “piece of crap” NBA heavyweight LeBron James during a recent podcast interview with Steve Bannon, eviscerating the Los Angeles Lakers star for his hypocrisy.

What are the details?

During an interview on “Bannon’s War Room,” Covington said that he refuses to be silenced when it comes to speaking up on what he believes are slights to America and her heroes.

“The biggest thing is that I’m in the UFC, so I’m an independent contractor,” Covington said. “I don’t have to bow down to anybody. No one is going to tell me how I’m going to think, or tell me what I’m going to do. I don’t have a commissioner breathing down my neck saying ‘Hey. If you don’t say this or run with this narrative then we’re going to cut you or take away your endorsements.’ So, thankfully in the UFC I’m able to speak my voice.”

The outspoken conservative UFC fighter said that he sees nothing but “hypocrisy” from James and the rest of the NBA, which he said bows down to China despite its human rights atrocities.

“I just see all the hypocrisy from LeBron. He claims to be about social justice but he won’t say ‘Free Hong Kong.’ He won’t talk about the Uyghurs that are locked up in concentration camps in China,” Covington added. “He won’t talk about all the women that he’s profiting off of in his Chinese sweatshops that are making all his shoes — for dollars — that he’s coming over to America and selling them for hundreds and profiting millions off of here in America.”

Covington explained that he felt it was his duty to speak up against James and what he indicates is virtue-signaling.

“I just wanted to call a spade a spade. I wasn’t going to let him dupe the people and make the people think he’s a social justice warrior and he’s on this pedestal,” he insisted. “No, LeBron James is not on a pedestal. That guy is a piece of crap. He’s a piece of garbage. He uses that school that he’s funding as a tax write off and then he wants to claim that he’s some good guy.

“No, he’s not a good guy, man. All he cares about is lining his own pockets and bowing down to China,” Covington continued. “The real heroes in this country are the heroes of law enforcement, are the heroes in military. Those are the people that are protecting our freedoms and fighting for us everyday and sacrificing the ultimate sacrifice — their lives to keep us free.”

