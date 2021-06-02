https://hannity.com/media-room/virginia-says-no-parents-rally-organize-to-stop-critical-race-theory-in-the-classrooms/

A group of parents in Loudoun County, Virginia are organizing to stop the teaching of ‘Critical Race Theory’ in the public schools, labeling the ideology toxic to both children and adults.

“Critical race theory basically enforces or introduces an idea that the sins of our great- grandparents are still here with us, and there’s nothing we can do about it,” says Fred Rege, a Loudoun County parent, who is African American.

“They’ll talk about it with different words, like equity or culturally responsive learning, but those are really the implementation tools of critical race theory,” says Ian Prior, a parent in the district. “What you see is constant references to White privilege, White supremacy, White fragility, and really focusing on kids not as individuals with their own skills, talents, dreams and goals, but instead looking at kids through an identity group lens,” he says.

“Critical race theory, is not something that is relatable on the K-12 level, it’s not something that is taught in our schools or presented to our students,” says LCPS Interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler.

According to material provided by the distrcit, the purpose of the ‘Culturally Responsive Framework’ is:

“To create and guide support of student-centered learning environments with a critical focus on culturally and linguistically diverse students that have been marginalized by inequitable systems. ‘LCPS calls for all students, staff, families, and other members of our community to engage in the disruption and dismantling of white supremacy, systemic racism, and hateful language and actions based on race, religion, country of origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, and/or ability.’ (Dr. Eric Williams, Superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools). A culturally responsive framework also creates and guides culturally responsive teaching by, ‘using the cultural knowledge, prior experiences, frames of reference, and performance styles of ethnically and racially diverse students to make learning encounters more relevent to and effective for them’ (Geneva Gay, 2010).”

Read the full report at Fox News.

DeSANTIS: ‘Critical Race Theory is Teaching People to Hate Our Country and Hate Each Other’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.24.21 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ripped “Critical Race Theory” on ‘Hannity’ this week; saying the ideology is “basically teaching people to hate our country” and to “hate each other.” “Critical Race Theory is basically teaching people to hate our country, hate each other. It’s divisive, and it’s basically an identity politics version of Marxism. It has no place in the classroom and certainly shouldn’t be funded by taxpayers,” said the Governor. “We’re going to have a de-politicized curriculum; we’re not going to let that stuff in there. That’s going to serve the students in Florida well for years to come,” he added. Ron DeSantis addressed reporters last month on his state’s push to get all children back into the classrooms; saying things like “Critical Race Theory” don’t deserve a single penny from Floridian taxpayers. “There is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money,” said DeSantis. “We will invest in an accurate and true curriculum,” he added. GOV. DESANTIS: “There is no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/YCQWeZNSr0 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 17, 2021 Watch DeSantis’ comments above. MUST SEE: Father and Daughter Reject Critical Race Theory, ‘You Can Make Friends No Matter What Color’ posted by Hannity Staff – 2 hours ago An incredible video went viral on social media this week showing a proud father and daughter rejecting Critical Race Theory in public education; saying he teaches his children to treat people “based on who they are” and not skin color. “Daddy teaches that you can be anything in this world that you want to be,” said the father. “It doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, brown, yellow. We treat people based on who they are!” “All that matters is if they’re nice and smart,” adds the daughter. “This is how children think. Critical Race Theory wants to end that. Not with my children, it’s not going to happen,” he adds. “You can make friends, no matter what color they are. We need to stop CRT, point blank.” “We pray for people that are hurt,” says the girl. One of the best videos opposing Critical Race Theory that you’ll ever see. 👏🏼🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/cXOfheV0kJ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 1, 2021 Watch the incredible video above.

