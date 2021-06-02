https://thelibertydaily.com/voter-fraud-czar-kamala-harris-tapped-to-destroy-any-remnants-of-election-integrity-in-america/

There’s a strange dynamic happening right now between Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. If it weren’t for the fact that Biden is well on his way towards complete cognitive collapse, I’d think he was being cunning by giving his power-hungry successor the tough jobs to make her look bad. But since he probably doesn’t even realize she’s gunning for his job or what his job really is from day to day without being reminded, that leaves only two possibilities. Either someone is working on his behalf (Jill?) to keep Harris in the ditch or someone really thinks she can do the impossible.

The first task she was assigned was to be the “border czar.” In the real world, it wouldn’t take much for her or anyone to accomplish the goal of securing the border. They would just have to reverse everything the Biden administration has implemented and do what President Trump was doing before. Unfortunately for Harris, she’s the VP in the BizarroAdmin, so anything that makes sense must be panned, especially if it isn’t woke.

Her new task, handed down to her officially today, is to be the “voter fraud czar.” Her goal will be to advance the policies that allowed her ticket to steal the election last November and make them as permanent as possible. This will allow Democrats to win just about every election for the foreseeable future, solidifying her status as heir apparent in 2024 should Joe Biden miraculously make it all the way through his term without being somehow usurped.

According to Katie Pavlich at Town Hall:

During a speech in Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday, President Joe Biden announced the appointment of Vice President Kamala Harris to ensure the Democrat’s latest election power grab, through H.R. 1 and other bills, gets past the Senate and onto the Resolute Desk for signing. “President Joe Biden asked me to help lead our Administration’s effort to protect the fundamental right to vote for all Americans. In the days and weeks ahead, I will engage the American people, and I will work with voting rights organizations, community organizations, and the private sector to help strengthen and uplift efforts on voting rights nationwide. And we will also work with members of Congress to help advance these bills,” Harris released a statement after the announcement.

H.R. 1 is, as I un-affectionately call it, the codify-voter-fraud-forever bill. It takes the circumstances and protocols developed during the Covid-19 election of 2020 and makes them permanent, ubiquitous, and greatly expanded in scope. It is absolutely unconstitutional as the power over elections is strictly under the purview of states. This is why Harris may wish she was still busy avoiding the border instead of tackling this legislative and judicial monster.

What this really comes down to is for two major changes to be made in order to codify voter fraud. First, they’d have to eliminate the Senate filibuster as there’s zero chance even Mitt Romney or Susan Collins would vote for it. Second, they’d have to pack the Supreme Court to prevent it from being overturned quickly as the unconstitutional monstrosity that it is.

Harris will likely be pushing for both ideas behind the scenes while Biden continues to badger the handful of moderate Democrat Senators still alive on Capitol Hill. If they are able to accomplish it, Harris could run in 2024 on a platform further to the left of Bernie Sanders and still “win” the election over any ticket the GOP puts together.

If H.R. 1 had been around in 1984, Walter Mondale would have beaten Ronald Reagan. That’s how powerfully corrupt it is. The only reason Republicans aren’t worried yet is that Kamala Harris is in charge of getting it passed. Hopefully, she’ll be as unsuccessful as she’s been with everything else.

