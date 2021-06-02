https://www.theblaze.com/news/vox-antisemitism-israel-hamas-twitter

Liberal news outlet Vox News got lambasted on social media over a headline proclaiming that they were mystified about the rise of anti-Semitic attacks during the latest war between Israel and Hamas.

The tweet of the Vox article from Zach Beauchamp read, “Violent anti-Semitism spiked in America during the Israel-Hamas war. And we don’t know why.”

Beauchamp pondered why there seemed to be a rise in violence against Jewish people during the latest war between Israel and Hamas, and claimed that this was a new phenomenon.

“These attacks appear to be linked to the recent flare-up in fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. In some cases, the perpetrators waved Palestinian flags or shouted pro-Palestinian slogans,” he wrote.

Beauchamp also claimed that the Anti-Defamation League was exaggerating their statistics on anti-Semitic violence.

“It might be overstating the current level of anti-Semitic animus. But the upsurge in anti-Semitic assaults linked to anti-Israel sentiment, in particular, seems new and different, and it is not something that typically happens in the US during fighting between Israel and Hamas.” he added.

Many on social media pounced on the bizarre claims to mock Vox.

“If only the perpetrators of this violence were carrying signs and flags and screaming at their victims about why they were attacking them, Vox might be able to crack this impenetrable code, figure out this riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma!” joked opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon.

“If you don’t know why, it’s because you don’t want to,” replied Jerusalem Post editor Lahav Harkov.

“What’s striking about normie lefty US thought, particularly re: issues outside the American purview, is this toxic combination of unshakable smugness, neurotic projection, and total ignorance,” responded writer Antonio Garcia Martinez.

“I knew which Hamas apologist wrote this before I opened it,” replied David Harsanyi of National Review.

“Because those committing the attacks were already unhinged Jew haters. Gaza just offered them the pretext to go out in the streets and beat up on Jews,” explained Arsen Ostrovsky, a human rights attorney.

