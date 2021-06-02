https://redstate.com/brandon_morse/2021/06/02/vox-lists-why-anti-semitic-attacks-are-on-the-rise-and-guess-what-its-your-fault-n390203
About The Author
Related Posts
Incredible City Meeting Video Shows Woman Demanding She Be Called 'Doctor,' Expulsion Ensues
April 24, 2021
The Racism of Trees? Portland School Presses Pause on a Proposed Mascot Due to Its Terrible Ties
April 6, 2021
Woke vs. Me-Too: Left-Wing Site Is Pretty Sure Why People Are Believing Cuomo Accusers
March 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy