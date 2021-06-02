https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/vox-says-we-dont-know-why-antisemitic-violence-is-surging-in-america-right-now-can-you-help-them-crack-the-case/

Just in case you’ve been wondering what the deal is with the most recent surge in antisemitism in America, Vox has got you covered:

Violent anti-Semitism spiked in America during the Israel-Hamas war. And we don’t know why. https://t.co/6QNoqXj1Z7 — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 2, 2021

“We don’t know why.”

But, according to Zack Beauchamp, there are three theories:

The first theory is also the simplest: These are isolated incidents and not reflective of any deeper trend.

Antisemitic violence popping up in cities across the country could definitely just be isolated incidents. Totally makes sense!

What’s the next theory?

A second theory is that what we’re seeing right now is, more than anything else, a reflection of an upswing in anti-Semitism that began during the Trump campaign and presidency.

Ah, of course. It’s Donald Trump’s fault! Also totally plausible.

Finally, the third theory:

Third, it’s possible we’re seeing the beginning of what might be termed the “Europeanization” of American anti-Semitism.

Hold up, Zack … can you tell us more about that last one?

It’s possible this connection is deepening in the United States, that people with anti-Israel views are increasingly more likely to blame American Jews for what they see as Israeli wrongdoing and are more likely to inflict physical violence upon them as a result.

Could that be what’s going on here? Hmmm!

The identities of many of the recent attackers in the US right now have not been confirmed. Though the names of at least four people arrested in conjunction with the New York and Los Angeles disturbances have been released, it’s difficult to draw firm conclusions about how and why they got involved in the violence until more information is made public.

It’s difficult, but maybe if we think really, really hard, we’ll figure it out!

But the fact that some of these incidents seem directly tied to pro-Palestinian events and sentiment, with little or no connection to the far-right factions that traditionally commit the most serious anti-Semitic violence in the United States, presents troubling data points. It’s possible, if not likely, that the European pattern of violence in Israel causing anti-Semitic violence at home could become a reality in America. It’s far from clear which, if any, of the three explanations presented above will turn out to be the correct one. And they aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive.

Where would we be without Vox to explain things to us?

Really, we don’t? — Steph Lasso ⚽️ (@Stefaniya) June 2, 2021

We don’t know why?, am I reading correctly?. — Topaz Rosen (@TopazRosen) June 2, 2021

Aren’t you the group that was created specifically to explain thing? — Claire (@ClaireRedacted) June 2, 2021

Hey, they never said they were good at it.

Actually, yes they did.

They were lying, by the way.

This has to be a satire headline right — Blake Flayton (@blakeflayton) June 2, 2021

a mystery, wrapped in an enigma. Wait no not that. https://t.co/4HcVvpDJBN — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) June 2, 2021

I am sure one day they will crack this unsolvable mystery, but not today. — Michael Elgort 🤍❤️🤍 ✡️ (@just_whatever) June 2, 2021

The reason is only a mystery if you’re a complete idiot https://t.co/jffS8lMvQG — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) June 2, 2021

Well, um, the thing is:

I just realized the guy who wrote this is the guy who thought there was a bridge connecting Gaza to the West Bank. https://t.co/Mp3V3c8Gz2 pic.twitter.com/8wJz8Nbrzt — Claire (@ClaireRedacted) June 2, 2021

Now that explains things.

