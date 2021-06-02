https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/06/02/wait-what-msnbcs-nicolle-wallace-praises-dr-fauci-for-having-passed-the-test-with-release-of-emails-slams-trump-disinformation/

At Wednesday’s White House press conference, the Dr. Fauci email story was so hot that it warranted a grand total of ZERO questions from the WH media gathered for the briefing. However, to the credit of some at MSNBC, one journalist wasn’t afraid to “go there” and ask about the topic of Fauci’s FOIA’ed emails — but it was in the most sycophantic way imaginable:

MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace scores the first interview w/ Fauci since his emails were made public and uses it to say: “The true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass.” pic.twitter.com/SNMXBrXm5v — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021

The swipe at Trump for spreading “disinformation” was the most ironic thing ever.

“Very few of us would pass” Huh? — Michael Mella 🇺🇸🇩🇴 (@pico87mn) June 2, 2021

You have got to be freaking kidding me! https://t.co/iVseK6tosY — Roderick Sherrill (@RoderickSherri3) June 2, 2021

No Lmaoo. He very much failed…. https://t.co/v3CXJW27bD — Garrett Godlewski (@godlewski_g) June 2, 2021

But Wallace still managed to get in a slam on Trump, so goal achieved as far as the lib media is concerned.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

