At Wednesday’s White House press conference, the Dr. Fauci email story was so hot that it warranted a grand total of ZERO questions from the WH media gathered for the briefing. However, to the credit of some at MSNBC, one journalist wasn’t afraid to “go there” and ask about the topic of Fauci’s FOIA’ed emails — but it was in the most sycophantic way imaginable:

The swipe at Trump for spreading “disinformation” was the most ironic thing ever.

But Wallace still managed to get in a slam on Trump, so goal achieved as far as the lib media is concerned.

