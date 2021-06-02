https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/watch-joe-biden-goes-divisive-racist-rant-incredibly-bizarre-speech-oklahoma/

Joe Biden went on a bizarre racist rant while speaking about how “white supremacy” is the biggest “lethal threat” in the United States.

Biden was in Oklahoma commemorating the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre and announcing new efforts to combat “white supremacy” and help minority-owned businesses. During his madness, he compared the Tulsa massacre to the January 6 protest at the Capitol and Charlottesville.

“Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today,” Biden claimed.

To back up his stupid assertion, he brought up the infamous “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville that took place four years ago, during which a 32-year-old woman had a fatal heart attack after a man drove his vehicle through a crowd of protesters.

“What happened in Greenwood was an act of hate and domestic terrorism with a through line that exists today still,” Biden said of the Tulsa massacre. “Just close your eyes and remember what you saw in Charlottesville four years ago on television. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK [were] coming out of those fields at night in Virginia with lighted torches, the veins bulging as they were screaming.”

He also compared the massacre to the protest at the Capitol on January 6.

“Mother Fletcher said when she saw the insurrection at the Capitol … it broke her heart,” Biden said of a 107 year old Tulsa Massacre survivor. “A mob of violent white extremists, thugs.”

Biden has backed a study on reparations, both in Tulsa and more broadly, but he has not announced if he will be going through with the payouts.

While in Tulsa, he also claimed that “young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants.” Apparently, just like the rest of his party, Biden does not believe that black Americans are capable of the same things as white people.

BIDEN: “…young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding given the chance as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants…” pic.twitter.com/uaVQO6vPeN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2021

