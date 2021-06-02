https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/02/wealthy-socialist-aoc-passionately-defends-her-decision-to-allow-her-poor-sick-puerto-rican-abuela-to-live-in-unacceptable-conditions/

Earlier today, AOC decided that the best way to shine a light on the plight of poor Puerto Ricans still waiting on Hurricane Maria relief money would be to reveal that her own grandmother is living in pathetic conditions while AOC rakes in $174,000 a year in salary alone.

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

AOC’s been getting dragged for that, naturally. Which actually affords her a great opportunity to come to grips with her hypocrisy as a wealthy socialist.

So of course she’s completely squandering that opportunity and doubling down instead:

Shameful that you live in luxury while allowing your own grandmother to suffer in these squalid conditions — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 2, 2021

You don’t even have a concept for the role that 1st-gen, first-born daughters play in their families. My abuela is okay. But instead of only caring for mine & letting others suffer, I’m calling attention to the systemic injustices you seem totally fine w/ in having a US colony. https://t.co/QN0ZVoyDt2 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

Instead of only caring for her abuela? From the look and sound of things, AOC’s not really caring for Abuela at all. And what’s with this “1st-gen, first-born daughters” thing? Is it a generational, birth-order, gender thing to not financially compensate the relative whose suffering you’re exploiting to score cheap political points and Twitter high-fives?

Imagine seeing those pictures and instead of thinking, “wow, human beings live in conditions like this (and much, much worse)” your first thought is, “how can I weaponize this for internet points” — Aaron Lerner (@AaronCLerner) June 2, 2021

Imagine seeing those pictures and instead of thinking, “Wow, I’m blessed to be in a fantastic position to help my needy abuela,” your first thought is “how can I weaponize this for internet points?”

My sister is 1st-gen, 1st-born. And she’d fix the roof. — Jason Rose (@JasonRose9999) June 2, 2021

My ex is a first born Latina and she got straight As to try to get in a place where she could do stuff like care for her abuela Injustices or not ultimately you are responsible for letting your abuela suffer there. Using her suffering to try to get political traction is shameful https://t.co/JIV64hg704 — Grayconol (@Grayconol) June 2, 2021

Why is it that it’s the governments fault for failing to take care of @AOC’s grandma when she has more than enough money to do it? I guess she doesn’t feel that bad about letting her g-ma live like that or she may have taken action rather than blurt it out on Twitter https://t.co/0rcHr9pDxS — Rightside of the Argument (@Politicalcrap97) June 2, 2021

Or.. stay with me now.. care for her while at the same time actually working on a solution to the larger issue. Are you saying you can’t help everybody, so you won’t help your own family? https://t.co/HWfsH47NK0 — B-Rad (@BRadManYaKnow) June 2, 2021

Instead of caring for my abuela, I will do nothing for her so that I can get the government to do something. How sweet. https://t.co/ZueJpXJu9r — ChasidicBaron (@ChasidicBaron) June 2, 2021

So heroic disregarding your own family for the good of the world. You’re a savior. https://t.co/jbsE96qjTo — politiquing (@politiquing) June 2, 2021

What a sick idealogy that says “I will make my grandmother suffer until there is no suffering left.” In reality, sounds like you hate your grandmother. https://t.co/W2WFWZz5gL — Scoopan Pete (@ScoopanPete) June 2, 2021

This rich woman is really trying to make an argument for not helping out her “dear abuela” who apparently lives in squalor. I’m sure she really appreciates the awareness you’re raising while waters been leaking in her roof for the last 4 years you buffoon. https://t.co/8nPm1YOKlU — Nate (@truly_out) June 2, 2021

You don’t even realize that you are a 1st-gen daughter of immigrants that was elected to national office – how many countries would offer you that chance? And yet you use your windfall to run this country down with every chance you get. I’m embarrassed for you. https://t.co/KR52Phvqws — 2020 is Stupid (@lynlam) June 2, 2021

Because AOC is embarrassing.

This woman is going to make me defend Matt Walsh huh? https://t.co/Br9XfrY3oA — Joseph Torres (@JTRocker99) June 2, 2021

Heh. Guess so!

