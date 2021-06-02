https://thelibertyloft.com/world-economic-forum-the-globalist-puppet-masters/

Charlotte, NC — In his 1971 book, None Dare Call It Conspiracy, author Gary Allen wrote: “Remember, the Insiders don’t care how much you know about their conspiracy so long as you don’t do anything about it.”

Allen was warning Americans about the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a group founded in 1921 which is still around today. A similarly power-hungry group, the World Economic Forum (WEF), has been around since 1971 after being founded by its current executive chairman Klaus Schwab. The WEF, based in Switzerland, and each year both government and corporate elites from around the world meet in Davos to discuss how they will control our lives.

Both the CFR and WEF have one crucial thing in common; they are fascists always promoting that dangerous, yet seemingly innocuous, phrase: public-private partnerships.

“The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other societal leaders to shape global, regional, and industry agendas,” WEF’s mission states.

The WEF’s annual agenda represents the open global conspiracy to destroy the independence and create a global, collectivist “utopia,” which is certainly profitable for the elites but nothing more than hell on earth for the rest of us. This is not a “conspiracy theory,” a term weaponized by the CIA in the 1960s; it’s a fact which the WEF readily makes available for the world to see in its plan.

Just take a look at the WEF’s “8 predictions for the world in 2030,” the top prediction being the end of private property. A 2017 video played at Davos stated: “You’ll own nothing. And you’ll be happy. Whatever you want, you’ll rent. And it’ll be delivered by drone.”

Indeed, you had probably heard about this group before as the media, both left and right, devotedly reported the most venial and petty aspects of the annual Davos meeting. They want you focused on the personalities, like President Donald Trump and climate change alarmist Greta Thunberg both speaking in 2020, but they want you to ignore the plan. And Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, declared America’s allegiance to the project last year when she said, “it’s a pleasure to be here and affirm the United States’ commitment to this joint effort,” to the public-private collusion, to assure “that nobody is left behind or forgotten.”

One can easily do a deep dive into any one of the agenda items from the WEF. Still, this article is meant to introduce you to the organization and encourage you to inform yourselves.

Take a look at the WEF’s platform page, and you’ll see the arrogance of the central planners who think they have authority in shaping the future of this and shaping the end of that. Here’s a complete list of what these elitists plan to shape: advanced manufacturing and production, consumption, digital economy, and new value creation, energy, materials, infrastructure, financial and monetary systems, global public goods, health and healthcare, investing, media, entertainment, sports, mobility, artificial intelligence and machine learning, blockchain and digital assets, data policy, global economic interdependence, the internet of things and urban transformation and the new economy and society.

Liberty advocate Gary Barnett wrote: “For these few among many other agendas sought by globalist planners to come to fruition, the people must lose their identity, depopulation must go forward, transhuman reconstruction must take place in a melding of natural biology and artificial intelligence, natural gender identity would disappear in favor of a non-gender society, reproduction would be curtailed, control of all through constant monitoring would be commonplace, all national sovereignty would vanish, ‘sustainable development goals would be aggressively and forcibly pursued, and private property would no longer exist, except of course for the claimed ‘elite’ designers of this plot.”

The ball is now in your court. Will you inform yourself, or will you remain blind and ignorant by allowing the media to avert your eyes from the globalist plans?

“By sheer volume, the ‘experts’ will try to ridicule you out of investigating for yourself as to whether or not the information… is true,” Allen wrote in his book.

Allen added: “What you do now is, of course, the key to this whole operation. If you delay, your motivation will wane, your concern will recede, but the danger will increase.”

