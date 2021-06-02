http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/ti25STc_4kQ/tesla-failed-to-oversee-elon-musk-s-tweets-sec-argued-in-letters-11622582765

Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly mocked the SEC even after settling fraud claims with the agency.

Photo: Javier Rojas/Prensa Internacional/Zuma Press

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...