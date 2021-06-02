https://hotair.com/jazz-shaw/2021/06/02/yes-barack-obama-wants-to-know-more-about-the-ufos-n394049

A couple of weeks ago we discussed former President Barack Obama’s appearance on the Late, Late Show where he was asked about the subject of UFOs and the upcoming UAP Task Force report. At the time, in between cracking a few jokes, Obama got serious for a moment and admitted that UFOs are real and we don’t have a good explanation for them. As has been happening to so many politicians, scientists, and journalists lately, once you agree to answer a question on this topic, people just won’t stop asking you about it. That’s happening to the former president as well. In a recent interview with Ezra Klein of the New York Times, Obama was asked the question yet again. This time, he went a bit further in expressing his interest in the subject and even waxed poetic about what a possible revelation about other intelligent life in the universe would mean to mankind. (Fox News)

Former President Obama in an interview published Thursday said he “absolutely” wants to know more about footage showing purported unidentified flying objects from the Navy… “It’s interesting,” the former president said of the UFO footage. “It wouldn’t change my politics at all. Because my entire politics is premised on the fact that we are these tiny organisms on this little speck floating in the middle of space.” He went onto explain how the prospect of aliens might be unifying for humanity. “…My politics has always been premised on the notion that the differences we have on this planet are real. They’re profound, and they cause enormous tragedy as well as joy,” he said. “But we’re just a bunch of humans with doubts and confusion. We do the best we can. And the best thing we can do is treat each other better, because we’re all we got.”

So Barack Obama “absolutely” wants to know more about the UFOs that have been zipping around in our restricted military air space, eh? Well, I have a few thoughts to share on that score with the former POTUS.

A part of me would really like to think that Obama knows plenty more from his time in the Oval Office, but that he took secrecy oaths just like everyone else and he’s not inclined to violate them. While frustrating, that would still be honorable. Another part of me likes to think that he really doesn’t know much more than what he’s saying because the people running our deep SAP programs don’t tell presidents diddly squat because they’re never around for more than four or eight years. Perhaps the truth lies somewhere in between.

But with that said, I do have a question for former President Obama. If you really do have a deep and abiding interest in this subject sir and feel that there is more to know about it, [take a deep breath]… WHY DIDN’T YOU DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT WHEN YOU WERE LITERALLY THE ONE HUMAN BEING ON THE PLANET WHO COULD HAVE DECLASSIFIED ANY DAMN THING YOU WANTED TO WITH A SINGLE STROKE OF YOUR PEN??!!??1111?

Sorry about that. I get a bit carried away at times, I know. But seriously… the man was in charge of the entire military for eight years. Did he even know that AATIP was going on for that entire time? Did he ever speak to Lue Elizondo and think to ask him a few questions? The word on the street is that Lue knew all sorts of things that Obama would probably have found fascinating. And if he agreed with Elizondo’s argument that the public release of some of that information wouldn’t have created a national security crisis and that the public deserved to know, he could have cut out the middle man and just started declassifying things and handing them off to his Press Secretary.

But it’s a bit late for that now, sir. That horse has left the barn. (In this case, you are the horse and the barn is the Oval Office, just in case I lost you with that metaphor.) We thought for a little while that your replacement might shine some sunshine on the topic, but he let us down also. And as for the current guy, as you’ll recall, he worked side-by-side with you for eight years and seemed (if you’ll pardon my saying) a fair bit sharper back in those days. Did you tell him anything he might be able to reveal now? Did the two of you dig into the question deeper than you’re letting on? Perhaps you could pick up the phone and give your old buddy Joe a ring and bring this up. I’m sure he’s still taking your calls.

Just a few helpful suggestions from a concerned citizen. Thanks for your time.

In closing, I have one more example for all of you showing how officials are getting barraged with these questions and they don’t seem to know how to respond. Last night a Pentagon spokesperson was taking questions during a briefing where he was talking about something entirely unrelated. But when he opens it up to questions from the floor, he gets hit with one question after another about the UAP Task Force report and he clearly seems to been caught entirely flatfooted. It would almost be comical if it wasn’t so sad that he seems to be entirely out of the loop.

