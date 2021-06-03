https://www.dailywire.com/news/5-crazy-examples-of-universities-spending-thousands-on-sex-weeks-and-drag-shows

American universities are increasingly willing to shell out big bucks on political programming.

For instance, the University of Oregon dropped $25,000 on hiring 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones to deliver a virtual speech. Purdue University paid critical race theorist Robin DiAngelo $7,000 for a similar lecture. Hannah-Jones discussed “racial inequality,” while DiAngelo told attendees that she tries to “be less white.”

When schools bankroll events related to the LGBTQ+ movement, the content tends to get even more bizarre. Before, during, and after “Pride Month,” once-great American universities routinely fund drag shows, “sex weeks,” and visits from raunchy activists.

Here are five examples.

University of Arkansas — “Yass, Hogs”

The University of Arkansas dropped $11,500 on a virtual drag show.

As Campus Reform revealed through a FOIA request, the payment — $10,000 of which came from student fees — funded 60 minutes of performance time from seven drag performers. One of the performers, Jaida Essence Hall, was the winner of the twelfth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The March 2021 event concluded with the winner receiving a prize that was also financed by the university.

Only 38 students attended the event, which occurred via Zoom.

In the past several years, the University of Arkansas has offered similar programming. A February 2021 performance entitled “Yass, Hogs” featured drag artist JAX, who explored “queer and Black identities in predominantly white spaces.” Another performance in February 2020 hosted a RuPaul’s Drag Race participant named Monique Heart.

Tulane University — “Sex Week” with a CRT twist

Tulane University hosted a “safe space to talk about Black sexuality” in March 2021.

As organizers described, the March 2021 event offered “a week of comprehensive, queer-inclusive, culturally-specific, sex-positive sexual health events and conversations.”

Sessions included “Condoms and Condiments,” where students received condoms as one of many free giveaway items; “Building LGBTQ+ Affirming Sex Education,” which provided sex educators with a platform to discuss pedagogy “affirming” of queer people; and “Embodied Sexuality,” in which students dove into “a guided sexual embodiment practice, and a releasing ritual.”

Tulane also offered programming that discussed the theme of race as it relates to sexuality. One event featured “a panel of students and faculty discussing the unique experiences Black femme-identifying and nonbinary people face on campus” that involved a sex toy giveaway. Another event educated students “in the many aspects of hook-up culture on campus, including race, gender, current events, and the concept of virginity.”

Ohio State University — “OnlyFans: Behind the Scenes”

Ohio State University students hosted their third annual “Sex Week” in February 2021.

“We missed a lot in high school — socially, biologically, and scientifically,” explained the student organizers. “That is why Ohio State is creating a judgment-free, inclusive, relatable space for our community to explore the sides of sexual health that they never really learned. That is why Sex Week is here.”

The events — such as “Talk on Healthy vs Toxic Masculinity,” “Beyond the Gender Binary with Alok,” “Abortions Explained Plainly: A Panel of Professionals,” “Kink 101,” and “Decolonizing Porn” — were meant to educate students about “sexual health in all its forms.”

Among the sponsors for “Sex Week” were the OSU Undergraduate Student Government; the College of Social Work; the Department of Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies; and Planned Parenthood.

University of Wisconsin — Gender is a “creative form of expression”

The University of Wisconsin’s La Crosse campus paid $5,000 to transgender activist Alok Vaid-Menon.

Campus Reform’s FOIA request likewise revealed that the payment subsidized a two-hour window in February 2021 — forty minutes of which involved a question and answer portion.

The school’s Pride Center published a list of quotes from the event. Among the pearls of wisdom shared by Vaid-Menon were “violence is a state of being for trans people,” “transness is strength,” and “true freedom isn’t choosing from pre-selected, societally-accepted options, but writing in your own option for who you are.”

During the event, Vaid-Menon promoted their book, “Beyond the Gender Binary,” which affirms that “gender is a malleable and creative form of expression” limited only by one’s “imagination.”

University of Tampa — “Family friendly” drag queen story hour

The University of Tampa celebrated its “Banned Book Weeks” through a “free” and “family friendly” drag queen story hour.

Local drag performers — including Kenya M. Black, who won Miss St. Pete Pride and Miss Naples Pride 2019, and Samaya Sinsation, who won Miss Florida USofA Diva! — read “from a few of the many challenged and censored children’s books that deal with alternate political and religious viewpoints, LGBTQIA+ issues, and other messages that may address difficult themes such as racism, violence and otherness.”

Among other “Banned Book Weeks” lectures was “Censorship After the So-Called End of Obscenity” — a discussion purporting to show that “obscenity as a concept continues to inform the policies of major print and e-book distributors, which often invoke the law to restrict literary erotica and other sexually explicit materials.”

Sinsation told The College Fix that “children and parents could learn a lot in this safe environment and with it almost being 2020 and LGBT children’s suicide rates spiking, it is absolutely imperative that we all give ourselves space to educate ourselves on these issues within the LGBTQIA community.”

