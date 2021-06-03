https://noqreport.com/2021/06/03/8-ohio-high-school-football-coaches-suspended-after-forcing-jewish-player-to-eat-pork/

Share the truth

Eight football coaches at McKinley Senior High School in Canton,Ohio were suspended after forcing a Jewish student athlete who observes kosher dietary laws to eat a non-kosher pepperoni pizza as a punishment for missing practice.

The father of a the 17-year-old student athlete told ABC 5 that his son was forced to eat a pepperoni pizza which contained pork products in front of his entire team. Kosher dietary laws prohibit consumption of any pig products.

According to Fox 59 , the student, who is not named, is a tackle on the football team and has a 4.0 GPA. The family’s attorney Edward Gilbert said the player missed a voluntary workout on May 20 due to a shoulder injury. Following a day off and a weekend, the team’s head coach Marcus Wattley and seven assistant coaches told the student to sit in the middle of the gym and eat an entire box of pepperoni pizza in front of 35 teammates.

According to the lawyer, throughout the incident coaches and teammates were yelling at the player to finish the pizza, because they were threatened that they would be punished with extra workouts if he didn’t finish the pizza. The coaches also said that the […]

Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

