As you certainly know, we just passed the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, and the occasion was marked by none other than President Joe Biden, who went to Minneapolis to meet with Floyd’s family and give snacks to Floyd’s daughter, who he says wanted to sit on his lap. You might also remember that the State Department sent out a memo encouraging all of our embassies to mark the anniversary by flying Black Lives Matter banners and to use the phrase Black Lives Matter “in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond.”

Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of the murder of Officer David Dorn, another black life that mattered. Dorn was shot and killed while standing guard over a friend’s business in St. Louis, and the whole thing was streamed over the internet, showing Dorn bleeding out on the sidewalk while looters went to work in the background.

You might recognize two of the Senate’s “insurrectionists” among those who remembered Dorn.

New street signs honoring Dorn were unveiled at an event Wednesday which we don’t believe was attended by the president.

In case you missed it, here is Dorn’s widow speaking at the Republican National Convention:

