As you certainly know, we just passed the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, and the occasion was marked by none other than President Joe Biden, who went to Minneapolis to meet with Floyd’s family and give snacks to Floyd’s daughter, who he says wanted to sit on his lap. You might also remember that the State Department sent out a memo encouraging all of our embassies to mark the anniversary by flying Black Lives Matter banners and to use the phrase Black Lives Matter “in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25 and beyond.”

Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of the murder of Officer David Dorn, another black life that mattered. Dorn was shot and killed while standing guard over a friend’s business in St. Louis, and the whole thing was streamed over the internet, showing Dorn bleeding out on the sidewalk while looters went to work in the background.

David Dorn was 77. He spent four decades protecting people as a police officer in St Louis and then came out of retirement to keep serving as Moline Acres’ police chief. Looters shot him in the torso & he died bleeding on a sidewalk This chaos must endhttps://t.co/taCubEsFEU pic.twitter.com/98dOYChn8q — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) June 2, 2020

You might recognize two of the Senate’s “insurrectionists” among those who remembered Dorn.

A year later, we still remember the life and legacy of David Dorn. My thoughts and prayers are with the Dorn family.https://t.co/30zU8DsZ0T — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 3, 2021

Remembering David Dorn, who died one year ago today. David’s courage and selflessness represent the best of law enforcement and the best of this nation. God bless his family — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) June 2, 2021

One year ago today, left-wing protestors killed David Dorn. His life mattered. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/NM5SJgH3bj — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 2, 2021

Remembering David Dorn. Police Officer. Captain. Chief. Leader. When the failure of cowards led to lawlessness, rioting, and looting, he responded with courage. His example of strength in the face of weakness and chaos, are and will be an example for us all. Remember him. pic.twitter.com/niw5XKfVhB — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) June 3, 2021

On this day last year, retired police Captain David Dorn was tragically killed while protecting a friend’s shop from looters. Capt. Dorn was a HERO and we will always honor his memory!https://t.co/ji1ugMgMbl — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 2, 2021

New street signs honoring Dorn were unveiled at an event Wednesday which we don’t believe was attended by the president.

New street signs unveiled – Captain David Dorn Ave and Captain David Dorn Memorial Highway in honor of the fallen retired @SLMPD @ESOP_STL pic.twitter.com/fpDH1To8pJ — Jasmine Huda (@jhuda) June 2, 2021

In case you missed it, here is Dorn’s widow speaking at the Republican National Convention:

“Violence and destruction are not legitimate forms of protest. They do not safeguard black lives, they only destroy them.” — Ann Dorn, whose husband David Dorn was killed by looters during rioting in St. Louis following the death of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/uUSN2xZXPl — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 28, 2020

