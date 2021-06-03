https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/a-san-francisco-public-official-already-under-investigation-for-corruption-was-arrested-for-allegedly-attempting-to-rob-someone-with-a-knife/

Mohammed Nuru, the former director of the San Francisco public works department who is already under investigation for corruption, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attempting to rob someone with a knife:

San Francisco’s former public works director, who resigned after being charged in a City Hall corruption case, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to rob someone at knifepoint, authorities say. https://t.co/2o7MA8AKH2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 3, 2021

Twitchy readers may remember Nuru from this post in January 2020:

BREAKING: The FBI arrested the guy responsible for keeping poop off of San Francisco’s streets https://t.co/ZLJZVfMgHm — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) January 28, 2020

Wednesday’s alleged assault happened at a food bank, no less:

The former leader of San Francisco’s public works department was arrested for allegedly trying to rob someone at knifepoint at a food bank. Mohammed Nuru, 58, is already the subject of a sprawling corruption investigation. https://t.co/lW4rxf0vTp — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 3, 2021

But he was just kidding, he said:

BREAKING: Sources tell me Mohammed Nuru was booked for robbery after brandishing a knife at a Bayview foodbank. Nuru allegedly also tried to steal potato chips. Then said he was just kidding. This. Is. So. Bizarre. #SanFrancisco — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 2, 2021

Sure, brandishing a kitchen knife at someone *could* be interpreted as a joke:

Apparently the knife he was seen brandishing was a kitchen knife. Will update as I get more details: https://t.co/zbwRUjJx5v #SanFrancisco — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) June 2, 2021

“Parody” status achieved:

San Francisco has become a parody. https://t.co/xgIIFTkZuW — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 3, 2021

***

