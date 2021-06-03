https://www.oann.com/actor-greg-ellis-sheds-light-on-family-law-in-upcoming-book/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=actor-greg-ellis-sheds-light-on-family-law-in-upcoming-book

Greg Ellis is an actor known for starring in Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Trek and Titanic among other films. However, he is now shedding light on family law in his new book titled “The Respondent: Exposing the Cartel of Family Law” that details his own family breakdown.

One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Ellis about his upcoming book and what he wants to see changed in the legal system.

