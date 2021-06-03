https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/03/actress-ellen-barkin-helpfully-draws-attention-to-a-zionist-lie/

Remi Kanazi is a Palestinian-American poet living in New York City. We’re not quite sure why he’d live in New York City, given that there are also a lot of Jews in New York City, and Remi doesn’t seem to like Jews very much:

“95% of Jews support Zionism.” Let’s assume that’s true for a second. What does it mean if 95% of white people supported apartheid in South Africa in 1985 or 95% of Southern whites supported Jim Crow in 1958? Does that somehow make it alright or less racist? Of course not. — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) June 2, 2021

The feelings of Jewish Israelis or segments of the Jewish population globally don’t trump the rights of Palestinians or their demands for freedom. Oppression is wrong, it doesn’t matter what percentage of people support it. — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) June 2, 2021

The 95% number is BS. The point is: It doesn’t matter if the number was 99.99%, it doesn’t magically make apartheid, racism, or the domination of a people less wrong or oppressive. — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) June 2, 2021

He seems like a reasonable person.

Comparing Jewish rights to apartheid, Jim Crow, and slavery. Wow. https://t.co/V7j4U53ZCO — 🥀🥀 (@missjabotinsky) June 2, 2021

“Jewish rights” don’t = land theft, settler colonialism, massacres, home demolitions and apartheid. Zionism is a racist, settler colonial ideology. You don’t represent all Jewish people and neither does Zionism. Try harder hasbarist https://t.co/7QwRnYvqdF — Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) June 3, 2021

Yep, like we said: totally reasonable.

Which probably explains why actress and fellow totally reasonable person Ellen Barkin would be nodding right along with what he’s saying:

https://twitter.com/EllenBarkin/status/1400115816339804166

Huh. She seems to have deleted it.

Oh well! Not to worry! We’ve got it right here:

Ah.

Me when my mizrahi boyfriend says “don’t worry, it’s not spicy” https://t.co/YjvsP1m6E7 — Shirel שיראל (@aturmitzchech) June 3, 2021

They use the word Zionist just like in American History X. https://t.co/3T2GRKskRL pic.twitter.com/8emVIenLHj — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 3, 2021

Heh.

Really, though, what the hell is this “Zionist lie” business? Because usually when we hear terminology like that thrown around, it’s not by someone with great intentions.

Quite a comment she was making.

Quite an attempt to dig her way out of it:

My mistake. I misread the tweet above. Apologies to all other Jews — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) June 3, 2021

Ellen Barkin apologizes to all other Jews for getting her Zionist lies confused. It happens!

Ignorant antisemitism is pretty on-brand for Ellen Barkin:

When you have absolutely no idea what you are talking about but think you’re an expert: @EllenBarkin pic.twitter.com/T76xmtVJTF — Viktor Hardarson (@ViktorHardarson) June 3, 2021

Nice gal.

