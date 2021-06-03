https://pjmedia.com/culture/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/03/allah-in-the-family-all-the-terror-thats-fit-to-print-vol-ii-n1451389

Diversity Is Good, But No Jews, Please

Move over Woka-Cola, It’s Google’s turn to show their bigotry. Kamau Bobb, the leader of Google’s diversity strategy and research team, was reassigned after he wrote: “If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defense of myself.” He explained in 2007, in a now-deleted blog, that “If I were a Jew today, my sensibilities would be tormented. I would find it increasingly difficult to reconcile the long cycles of oppression that Jewish people have endured and the insatiable appetite for vengeful violence that Israel, my homeland, has now acquired.”

StopAntisemitism.org tweeted that Bobb should have been fired, not merely transferred to another department.

“If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing“ “I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.” – Kamau Bobb, head of diversity at @Google 🤯 How is the obscene, antisemitic bigot still employed there? pic.twitter.com/IzXQkAzmv9 — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) June 2, 2021

In an overly kiss-assy statement, Google said it “condemned the past writings by a member of our diversity team that are causing deep offense and pain to members of our Jewish community and our LGBTQ+ community.”

I’m not sure why they mentioned, the “LGBTQ+ community” other than June is Pride Month. Google issued their apology on June 2, International Sex Workers Day, but didn’t include prostitutes in their mea culpa.

“These writings are unquestionably hurtful,” the statement went on. “The author acknowledges this and has apologized. He will no longer be part of our diversity team going forward and will focus on his STEM work.” STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, a department that is probably full of Jews.

Plan to Be Head Be-header Cut Short

ISIS wannabe Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested last week at Seattle-Tacoma airport trying to fly to Egypt and join ISIS. Hunter told undercover FBI agents he was eager to behead people and even thought about driving a truck through Seattle’s Pride parade.

Members of a local mosque gave Hunter a laptop and a cell phone, supposedly to help him find a job and “de-radicalize.” Shockingly, he used the computer to watch ISIS beheadings. He told the undercover agents he specifically wanted to be a suicide bomber or be in charge of beheadings. Hunter’s dreams are likely to be delayed by a 20-year stint in federal prison.

Three Great Tastes That Taste Great Together

Texas crazyman Coleman Thomas Blevins was arrested last week before he could pull off a planned mass shooting at a Walmart. The press was quick to point out Blevins is a neo- Nazi but somehow forgot to mention his devotion to Islam, Francoism, and a bunch of other isms. The Kerr County Sherriff’s picture of Blevins’ radical stash is a cornucopia of ideologies proving that, if anything, Blevins is a complete wackadoo. Francoism? He’s CRAZY!

Swedish Police Spill the Meatballs

Swedish police chief Erik Nord said what other Swedes think but will never say: shootings and bombings are linked to migration.

“It is no longer a secret today that much of the problem of gang and network crime with the shootings and explosions have been linked to migration to Sweden in recent decades,” Chief Nord wrote in an opinion article for the newspaper Goteborgs Posten. “When, like me, you have the opportunity to follow matters at the individual level, you see that virtually everyone who shoots or is shot in gang conflicts originates from the Balkans, the Middle East, North or East Africa,” he said.

Every gang leader arrested thus far is a migrant or is descended from migrants. The emboldened gangs have gone so far as to put up their own roadblocks and openly threaten police.

Sweden, once one of the safest counties in Europe now has the most gun violence, and has held that Detroit-like title since 2018. Some refer to Sweden’s problem of Muslim violence as a “ticking time bomb.”

Muslim Birth Control

As I reported in Allah in The Family Vol. 1, two parents were arrested for “honor-killing” their gay son, filmmaker Babak Khorramdin, and disposing of him in suitcases. The couple, Iran and Akbar Khorramdin, have since admitted to icing their daughter and son-in-law as well.

“I don’t regret what I did with the cooperation of my wife. They were corrupted and I thank God,” Daddy Khorramdin told reporters during a court hearing.

Apparently killing your kids is ok in Iran. The only way the couple will get a life sentence is for killing their son-in-law. Police are looking into whether or not more members of the Khorramdin clan have disappeared in Samsonite luggage.

